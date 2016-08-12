Find the Olympic athlete your body most resembles most using this tool

The BBC has a neat little tool on its website that allows you to find your Olympic body match — and there’s some anecdotal proof it works.

The application asks for your height, weight, and age. It then crunches data from 10,500 athletes on the Olympic Data Feed to find the one competing in Rio 2016 that you resemble closest.

Team GB long jumper Jazmin Sawyers tried the BBC tool for herself this week, and guess who she was matched to? Jazmin Sawyers.

I did this quiz. Shockingly, I got myself as the #1 match. Found this unnecessarily pleasing and amusing ???? https://t.co/xpvfbHaddK

— Jazmin Sawyers (@JazminJayne) August 10, 2016

I put the tool to the test, first entering my details.

BBC

It then brings up three sets of stats, illustrating how your height, weight, and age compares with Olympic athletes. Here’s how I size up.

Finally, the tool finds your closest body matches at Rio 2016. My top pick was Italian table tennis player Tiago Apolónia, who is ranked 18th in the world.

If these skills are anything to go by, I’ll take the Tiago Apolónia comparison.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Try the body match tool yourself here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.