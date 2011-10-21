Here's The More Serious iPhone Security Problem Facing Many Users

The Siri “security flaw” everyone is reporting this morning is getting people pretty worried about iPhone security.



It’s a big issue that when you expect your iPhone to be passcode secure, anyone can access even basic functions of the phone.

It’s an even bigger issue that many people still don’t know how to use the iPhone’s remote wipe feature.

We asked around the mostly tech-savvy office staff at Business Insider, and most were clueless.

If your iPhone gets stolen or lost, passcode-locked or not, you must know how to wipe it to protect your personal data.

Here’s our guide.

