Apple’s Find My Friends, the Foursquare-like location app that helps you locate people you know nearby, is now live in the App Store.



9to5Mac was the first to discover that the app is live.

Apple announced Find My Friends during the iPhone 4S event last week as a new feature for iOS 5.

You can download the app right here.

