Here's how to see how much you've walked playing 'Pokémon GO'

“Pokémon GO” has us all going the distance.

The wildly popular mobile game has people walking all over the place to hunt for Pokémon. But unless you have a fitness tracker, it can be hard to keep track of just how much you’ve moved.

Thankfully, there’s any easy way to find how much you’ve walked playing “Pokémon GO.” First, click your avatar on the lower left corner of the game.

Once your avatar page opens, scroll down a bit to see the first line of medals. Click on the very first medal you see titled “jogger.”

Once that opens up, you can see exactly how far you have walked.

Keep hunting and building those leg muscles while you’re at it!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.