The average person takes 20 seconds to find the pencil hiding in this book-themed puzzle — see how quickly you can find it

Frank Olito
Courtesy of OxbridgeHow fast can you find the pencil?

One company has turned its love of books into a challenging puzzle.

Distance learning provider Oxbridge created a brainteaser that challenges readers to find the hidden pencil in stacks of books. The company said it takes the average person 20 seconds to find the writing tool.

Do you think you can do better? Give the puzzle a shot below.

Pencil and books brainteaserCourtesy of OxbridgeWhere is the pencil hiding?

Did you find the pencil yet?

If you look closely, you may be able to find it.

Do you need a hint?

Look for the pencil’s eraser.

Still can’t find it?

Keep scrolling to find out where the pencil was hiding below.

Pencil books brainteaserOxbridgeThe pencil is circled in black.

This puzzle sneakily hid the pencil in one of the binds of the books. The only way you can really tell that it’s a pencil is by looking at its small eraser.

If you couldn’t find that item, give these other puzzles and brainteasers a chance to challenge your mind while you’re stuck at home.

