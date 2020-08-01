It takes the average person 30 seconds to find the ice cream cone in this beach-themed puzzle — see how quickly you can spot it

Courtesy of Official-esta.com Where is the ice cream cone hiding?

How quickly can you solve this brainteaser?

Soaking up the sun on a beach is one of the best ways to enjoy summer, and a new brainteaser turns the pastime into a fun game.

Official-esta.com, an online visa application and assistance processing firm, is challenging readers to find the hidden ice cream cone in a picture of beachgoers.

It takes the average person 30 seconds to find the hidden cone, according to the company. Think you can do better? Give it a shot below:

Courtesy of Official-esta.com Can you find the ice cream cone?

Did you find the ice cream cone?

Look closely and you might find it.

Do you need a hint?

The inside scoop is that the cone is blending in with one of the blankets.

It’s so small that you might have to zoom in.

Give up?

Keep scrolling to find the answer.

Courtesy of Official-esta.com The ice cream cone is in the red circle.

The small cone blends in with the beach towel, making it almost impossible to find the treat.

If this puzzle gave you a brain freeze, then give these other summer-themed brainteasers a go.

