It takes the average person 30 seconds to find the barbecue grill in this summer-themed puzzle. See how quickly you can spot it.

Courtesy of Seriously Smoked How quickly can you solve this puzzle?

Seriously Smoked, a grilling company, designed a puzzle that hides a grill in a sea of various meats.

It takes the average person 30 seconds to find the hidden grill, according to the company.

How quickly can you solve this brainteaser?

Cooking a perfect piece of barbecue meat often takes patience, but thankfully this barbecue-themed puzzle only takes some people seconds to solve.

Seriously Smoked, a grilling company, is challenging readers to find the hidden barbecue in a sea of burgers, ribs, and steaks. The company says it takes the average person 30 seconds to find the grill.

Do you think you can do better? Give it a shot below:

Courtesy of Seriously Smoked Where is the grill?

Can you find the hidden grill?

Look closer and you might find it.

Still can’t find it?

Need a hint?

The grill is red.

Keep scrolling to find the answer.

Courtesy of Seriously Smoked The grill is in the black box.

It’s easy to get distracted by the food at any barbecue, but hopefully you didn’t miss the red grill hiding in the puzzle.

