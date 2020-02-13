It takes the average person 13 seconds to find the engagement ring in this Valentine's Day puzzle. How fast can you find it?

Couresy of F. Hinds Find the engagement ring in this brainteaser.

As Valentine’s Day approaches, this brainteaser from jewellery retailer F. Hinds challenges readers to find a hidden engagement ring in a sea of watches.

It takes 13 seconds on average to find the hidden ring. Think you can do better?

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and that means people will be looking for the perfect engagement ring for their partner. But if you’re not ready for a big commitment or to drop thousands of dollars, you can still search for the perfect ring in this new brain-teasing puzzle.

Jewellery retailer F. Hinds created a puzzle just in time for the holiday by hiding an engagement ring in a sea of colourful watches.

On average, it takes people 13 seconds to find the ring. Think you can do better? Give it a shot below.

Couresy of F. Hinds Where is the engagement ring hiding?

Have you found it yet?

If you look closely, you might be able to spot it.

Do you need a hint?

The ring is actually hidden behind one of the watches.

Still can’t find it?

Keep scrolling for the answer.

Here’s where the engagement ring was hiding.

Courtesy of F. Hinds It’s hidden behind one of the watches.

If you were able to find the engagement ring in under 13 seconds, test yourself by playing some other games of the heart with these Valentine’s Day brainteasers.

