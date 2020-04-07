A spring-themed puzzle challenges you to find an Easter egg hidden among flowers. See how quickly you can spot it.

247 Blinds This brainteaser is hiding an Easter egg.

Online blinds retailer 247 Blinds created a spring-themed puzzle that challenges people to find a hidden Easter egg.

The Easter egg is hidden in a collage of springtime colours, flowers, and leaves.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

For some, spring means it’s time for Easter and egg hunts. But this year, as many of us are under lockdown, it may be difficult to search for Easter eggs, so one company turned the pastime into an online puzzle.

Blinds retailer 247 Blinds is challenging readers to find the hidden Easter egg among a collage of springtime colours, flowers, and leaves.

How quickly can you find the Easter egg? Give it a try below:

247 Blinds Can you spot the Easter egg?

Have you found it yet?

If you look closely, you may find it.

Do you need a hint?

The Easter egg is yellow.

Keep looking and you might find its hiding place.

Give up?

Scroll down for the answer.

247 Blinds The egg is circled in red.

This tricky brainteaser made the egg look like a petal on one of the flowers.

If you thought this brainteaser was egg-cellent, you can entertain yourself in quarantine with even more puzzles that will put your brain to the test.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.