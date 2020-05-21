A summer-themed puzzle challenges you to find a bee hidden among flowers — see if you can spot it

Courtesy of Arena Flowers There’s a bee hiding in this image.

On World Bee Day, a new puzzle challenges readers to find the hidden bee in a collage of flowers.

How fast can you find the hidden bee?

There are over 20,000 species of bees buzzing around the world right now, but there’s only one hidden in a new online puzzle.

Just in time for World Bee Day, Arena Flowers, an online florist, is challenging readers to find a bee hidden in a colourful collage of flowers.

How fast do you think you can find the bee? Give the puzzle a shot below.

Courtesy of Arena Flowers Where is the bee hiding?

Have you found the bee yet?

If you look closely, you may be able to find it.

Do you want a hint?

It’s hidden in the centre of one of the flowers?

Give up?

Scroll down for the answer.

Courtesy of Arena Flowers The bee is highlighted.

This tricky puzzle has the bee blend in with the middle of the flower, tricking your eye to overlook it.

Although you only had to find one bee in this puzzle, one bee can be quite powerful. In fact, a single honeybee can pollinate 50 to 1,000 flowers in one trip.

