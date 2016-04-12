US

A security expert reveals how to find anything on the dark web

Corey Protin

In recent years, the media has been abuzz with the dark web, and how this technology has made it even easier for criminals to partake in illegal activities; but, what is the dark web even, how do you get there, and what’s on it? So, we brought Etay Maor, and IBM security specialist , to walk us though it all and answer just those questions. 

Produced by Corey Protin. Camera by Matthew Stuart.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.