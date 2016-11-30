Here's how easy it is to buy anything -- legal or illegal -- on the 'dark web'

You may be familiar with the saga of illegal drug market the Silk Road, but that is just one small part of what is commonly called the “dark web.” Accessible only with a special browser, it has become known for the illegal goods and services available there. IBM security specialist Etay Maor walked us though it all, including showing us how to access it and just how easy it is to buy anything from drugs to healthcare records.

