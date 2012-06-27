Here's How To Weed Out The Psychos And Find A Roommate On Craigslist

Photo: Flickr / swanky

Moving to New York is intimidating enough, but when you add a Craigslist room or roommate search to the mix, the task becomes 10 times more daunting.Good news: It isn’t as scary as it seems, and the likelihood that you’ll end up with someone straight out of Single White Female is incredibly slim.



Chances are, your potential roomies are just as terrified as you are.

In less than a year in New York, I’ve shopped for a room twice and found roommates for my place once.

The first go-’round was my first time moving to New York. It took weeks of diligent Craigslisting to find the right summer sublet.

The second time, this past December, was the most difficult. During the winter, rooms are harder to come by because fewer people are moving.

Although I tried to start looking for a room in late November, I couldn’t find openings for the end of January until at least January 1. Lead time on apartments is generally two weeks to a month, so plan accordingly.

I was down to the wire, finding my current room just one week before I needed to move in. It was the 30th room that I saw.

My most recent experience was searching for roommates to fill the two vacant rooms in my apartment. I put together a post that looked like one I would respond to, including a bounty of details and great pictures.

Not so surprisingly, I received 10 responses overnight, and about 40 overall. I weeded through them, met with about a dozen people, and found the two perfect roomates.

The entire process took less than two weeks. The moral of the story is that while it can be exhausting, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. To ease your fears, I’ve compiled an insider’s guide to surviving the Craigslist room search–whether you’re looking for a room to move into or searching for roommates:

1. The devil’s in the details

When writing a post or reading a potential roommate’s Craigslist post, think about the (seemingly small) details, such as a dishwasher or how recently the apartment was renovated.

Of course, first you’ll want to check for the basics: room dimensions, distance to the subway, income requirements, laundry services, and obviously, cost. Chances are, if the poster is thorough in their write-up, they will be an equally respectful and organised roommate.

Is the grammar messy or are there are a lot of caps-locked phrases? Onto the next one. The more it feels like a scam, the more likely it actually will be.

For all you animal lovers out there, make sure it is A-OK with your new roomie(s). I am looking to adopt a puppy in the next six months, so I specified that in my post, along with OKing someone bringing Fido along with them.

Thankfully, the two women moving in are just as excited as I am, but it’s always good to do a quick allergy check.

Whether it’s dealing with pets or sleeping habits, be specific about what you’re looking for, and when in doubt, ask your friends or family if there’s anything–personality-wise–they think you should include. You may have some quirks even you’re not aware of.

2. Location, location, location

For those searching for an apartment, if you’re not familiar with the neighbourhood, look it up!

Often times, cross-streets are listed, so you can use Google Maps to see what the street actually looks like. Be sure to also check out the New York Times ‘murder map’ to find out if your neighbourhood has a bad rap; even the most luxurious building can be in an unsafe place.

Also, don’t take anyone’s word for it when it comes to neighbourhood; often someone will refer to an apartment as being in a certain desirable neighbourhood when it’s actually just outside area’s borders in a potentially dangerous locale. I once saw an apartment listed in the Upper West Side that was actually in Hamilton Heights. There’s a big difference there.

If you’re a poster, don’t do that–it’ll just cause more confusion and more non-viable candidates to contact you, thus wasting your time.

However, if you feel that you live in a perfectly safe neighbourhood that has a bad rap, like Harlem or Bed-Stuy, make sure to explain that. If you’ve lived there for five years and never had any issues, be vocal about it! You don’t want to deter someone just because of a notorious zip code.

3. Opposites don’t attract



Once you’ve covered the basics (financial responsibility chief among them), try to get a feel for your potential roommate’s personality and lifestyle.

Is she a young professional looking for someone to fill the gap her sorority sisters left post-college? Is he a grad student who needs the apartment quiet at all hours?

Regardless of how amazing the place sounds or looks, none of that matters if you can’t get along with your roommate; you must be on the same page, even if you aren’t best friends.

4. Love it? List it!



The easiest way to find someone you’ll get along with is by identifying shared interests.

When writing up a post–or responding to an ad via e-mail–make sure to write about what you like!

When weeding through dozens of e-mails, similar design ideas and favourite TV shows separated my potential roommates from the pack, and during my last search for a room, my cooking and baking skills won everyone over.

And like I said before, don’t be afraid to share details about yourself and the apartment. It’s better to say too much than too little. Plus, you’ll be answering fewer questions if your post is informative.

5. Testing, testing, 1, 2, 3

People are notorious for skimming long paragraphs of text, especially on the Internet.

To help potential roommates along, I’ve found that bullet points are helpful, but I still end up answering a lot of questions that are easily answered by reading the post.

To prevent being faced with annoying questions I’ve already answered, I include a reading test at the bottom of my post. For example, last time, I wrote, “To ensure you read the entire posting, please include your favourite TV shows in your response.” It’s simple and effective–more than half of the responses passed the test, and my two new roommates both love the same shows I do!

6. Meet and greet

It should go without saying, but after you’ve weeded out the crazies–especially anyone asking to pay all of the money up front or “coming from out of the country” on their parents’ dime–it’s time to meet.

I’ve found that you can typically get a good feel for people via e-mail, but always plan to spend at least 30 minutes with a person before signing on the dotted line.

Whether you’re looking to rent out your room or trying to find one, ask plenty of questions; think of this as roommate speed dating. Find out about morning routines and job schedules so that no one is scrambling for the shower, but also ask if they are a night owl or a light sleeper–no one wants a grumpy roommate!

And if you have “rules” about significant others or general overnight guests, speak up about it. You don’t want to confront someone after seeing their boyfriend in the shower.

Lastly, when it comes to partying habits, you can ask politely by inquiring about their idea of a fun weekend. Do they prefer wine and Downton Abbey or beer pong and The Big Lebowski? Know what you want, and don’t be afraid to ask for it.

7. Get everyone together

If you are looking to fill two rooms, make sure the two potential roommates you’ve selected also get along.

Whether you’re looking for one, two, or five roommates, it’s always good to grab brunch or a drink and make sure everyone clicks. And even after you’ve signed the lease, if there’s a few weeks to go until you move in together, take that time to get to know each other!

My roommates and I started a Facebook group to share photos of our furniture, post decorating ideas, and make plans together. We’ve already started off on a good foot with open communication, also using the group to keep tabs on paperwork for the apartment and move-in times for the end of the month.

8. A picture’s worth a thousand words

Although there are plenty of great posts without photos, I am always wary of someone who can’t take five minutes to snap a few of their apartment. When compiling my post, I included a wide-angle photo of the room to more accurately show the size, as well as pictures of the shared space (kitchen, living room, and both bathrooms).

Often times, you will see barren rooms with no furniture or signs of life–watch out for them! There are scammers galore on Craigslist, and some of them are more sneaky than others.

A general rule is that if it looks too good to be true–especially if they use stock photos or the apartment is empty–it probably is. In addition to pictures, watch out for lots of asterisks or caps-lock heavy posts. The details and photos should guide the way rather than someone having to point it out to you in large blocks of obnoxious text.

Phew! I think you’re ready to brave the Craigslist search now. If you follow all of these tips, you may just find exactly what you need in a week like I did.

Within the first five minutes of meeting my new roommates, I knew they were perfect, and I’m counting down the days until the move in on July 1. There’s no shortage of great people looking for roommates–this is New York, after all–you just have to find the right ones.

