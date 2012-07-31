Colorado Couple Builds An Incredible Treehouse Village In Costa Rica

Photo: Used with permission from Erica Hogan

Erica and Matt Hogan never intended to walk away with 600 acres of wild rainforest when they went shopping for a little piece of Costa Rica to call their own in 2006. They happened upon a slice of land that was marketed as a potential harvesting site (i.e.: prime for deforestation) and decided to save it from the chopping block.



“[The land] felt really sacred from the get-go and we felt like this would be a travesty to let this be deforested,” Erica told Business Insider. “It was bigger than what we were intending to purchase initially. And one night I just thought, well there are some really cool trees on that property. What if we built treehouses?”

The idea became Finca Bellavista, an epic undertaking that’s become a thriving treehouse village, where the locals bounce door-to-door on ziplines and dinner is grown in everyone’s backyard.

“It’s a labour of love and it’s more than just our business,” she says. “It’s our life.”

