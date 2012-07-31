Colorado Couple Builds An Incredible Treehouse Village In Costa Rica

Erica and Matt Hogan never intended to walk away with 600 acres of wild rainforest when they went shopping for a little piece of Costa Rica to call their own in 2006. They happened upon a slice of land that was marketed as a potential harvesting site (i.e.: prime for deforestation) and decided to save it from the chopping block.

“[The land] felt really sacred from the get-go and we felt like this would be a travesty to let this be deforested,” Erica told Business Insider.  “It was bigger than what we were intending to purchase initially. And one night I just thought, well there are some really cool trees on that property. What if we built treehouses?”  

The idea became Finca Bellavista, an epic undertaking that’s become a thriving treehouse village, where the locals bounce door-to-door on ziplines and dinner is grown in everyone’s backyard.

“It’s a labour of love and it’s more than just our business,” she says. “It’s our life.”

Here's the finca's base camp and community centre at dusk. They form the centrepiece of the property and include a dining hall, an open-air lounge, a WIFI zone, a rancho, a bathhouse, a campfire ring and a wedding garden.

These aren't anything like what mum and Dad might cobble together for their kids in the backyard. They function exactly like homes, with indoor plumbing, running water and fully operating kitchens.

It also doubles as a local playground.

The bird-watching opportunities are endless.

Each treehouse owner is free to rent their space to outsiders. The Hogans didn't anticipate running a village of renters, but they changed their minds when owners expressed interest.

About the zip-lining. The finca boasts an intricate web of zip line cables (called SKYTrails), which homeowners use as a sort of private transportation network. They rent the equipment from the main office.

Finca residents zoom through the canopy. In the background is the Mis Ojos treehouse.

Old-school wooden bridges help keep people connected, too.

