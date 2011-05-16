MBA MONDAYS: Financing Options For Small Tech Companies

I went back and looked at all the MBA Mondays post I’ve written to date and what jumped out at me was a lack of discussion of financing options. Since the audience for MBA Mondays is largely entrepreneurs and the technology industry, I will frame this discussion in the context of what options are available for small tech companies. In this series of posts we will discuss the following financing options:



Common Stock

Convertible Debt

Preferred Stock

Venture Debt

Capital Equipment Loans

Leases

Bridge Loans

Accounts Receivable Financing

These are the options I’ve seen used most frequently in my time working with small tech companies. If you have suggestions for other financing options to be covered, please leave them in the comments and I will consider adding them to the list.

We will start next week talking about common stock and go from there.

