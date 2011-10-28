Check Out How Major Banks Are Exploding Higher All Around The World Today

Photo: Viernest via Flickr

Financials are gaining massive ground following news that E.U. leaders have come to some consensus on how to rejuvenate the regions banking sector.A 50% haircut of Greek debt, 9% tier one capital ratios and a leveraged EFSF that breaks $1 trillion all sent equities flying. On the S&P 500, 93% stocks are in the green as the index advances nearly 2%.



Banks are leading those gains.

