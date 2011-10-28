Check Out How Major Banks Are Exploding Higher All Around The World Today

Photo: Viernest via Flickr
Financials are gaining massive ground following news that E.U. leaders have come to some consensus on how to rejuvenate the regions banking sector.A 50% haircut of Greek debt, 9% tier one capital ratios and a leveraged EFSF that breaks $1 trillion all sent equities flying. On the S&P 500, 93% stocks are in the green as the index advances nearly 2%.
Banks are leading those gains.
Share Price: $7.00
Market Cap: $71.2 billion
Country: U.S.
Source: Google Finance
Share Price: $113.05
Market Cap: $57 billion
Country: U.S.
Source: Google Finance
Share Price: $33.64
Market Cap: $99.1 billion
Country: U.S.
Source: Google Finance
Share Price: $36.23
Market Cap: $140.2 billion
Country: U.S.
Source: Google Finance
Share Price: $26.73
Market Cap: $141.9 billion
Country: U.S.
Source: Google Finance
Share Price: $18.39
Market Cap: $35.5 billion
Country: U.S.
Source: Google Finance
Share Price: $13.47
Market Cap: $41.1 billion
Country: United Kingdom
Source: Google Finance
Share Price: $13.47
Market Cap: $159.8 billion
Country: United Kingdom
Source: Google Finance
Share Price: $8.89
Market Cap: $26.4 billion
Country: United Kingdom
Source: Google Finance
Share Price: $45.97
Market Cap: $41.3 billion
Country: Germany
Source: Google Finance
Share Price: $13.81
Market Cap: $51.7 billion
Country: Switzerland
Source: Google Finance
Share Price: $31.37
Market Cap: $37.6 billion
Country: Switzerland
Source: Google Finance
Share Price: €35.42
Market Cap: €42.8 billion
Country: France
Source: Google Finance
Share Price: €22.63
Market Cap: €17.0 billion
Country: France
Source: Google Finance
Share Price: €5.91
Market Cap: €14.8 billion
Country: France
Source: Google Finance
Share Price: $9.05
Market Cap: $76.4 billion
Country: Spain
Source: Google Finance
Share Price: HK$3.35
Market Cap: HK$1.15 trillion
Country: China
Source: Google Finance
Share Price: $122.56
Market Cap: $73.8 billion
Country: Australia
Source: Google Finance
Share Price: $4.63
Market Cap: $65.4 billion
Country: Japan
Source: Google Finance
Share Price: $5.88
Market Cap: $39.3 billion
Country: Japan
Source: Google Finance
Share Price: $2.97
Market Cap: $32.3 billion
Country: Japan
Source: Google Finance
