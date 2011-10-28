Check Out How Major Banks Are Exploding Higher All Around The World Today

Financials are gaining massive ground following news that E.U. leaders have come to some consensus on how to rejuvenate the regions banking sector.A 50% haircut of Greek debt, 9% tier one capital ratios and a leveraged EFSF that breaks $1 trillion all sent equities flying. On the S&P 500, 93% stocks are in the green as the index advances nearly 2%.

Banks are leading those gains.

Bank of America (BAC): Up 6.4%

Share Price: $7.00

Market Cap: $71.2 billion

Country: U.S.

Goldman Sachs (GS): Up 6.4%

Share Price: $113.05

Market Cap: $57 billion

Country: U.S.

Citigroup (C): 7.8%

Share Price: $33.64

Market Cap: $99.1 billion

Country: U.S.

J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM): Up 6.0%

Share Price: $36.23

Market Cap: $140.2 billion

Country: U.S.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC): Up 3.8%

Share Price: $26.73

Market Cap: $141.9 billion

Country: U.S.

Morgan Stanley (MS): Up 10.9%

Share Price: $18.39

Market Cap: $35.5 billion

Country: U.S.

Barclays Plc (BCS): Up 14.2%

Share Price: $13.47

Market Cap: $41.1 billion

Country: United Kingdom

HSBC (HBC): Up 5.5%

Share Price: $13.47

Market Cap: $159.8 billion

Country: United Kingdom

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS): Up 10.3%

Share Price: $8.89

Market Cap: $26.4 billion

Country: United Kingdom

Deutsche Bank (DB): Up 14.6%

Share Price: $45.97

Market Cap: $41.3 billion

Country: Germany

UBS (UBS): Up 9.1%

Share Price: $13.81

Market Cap: $51.7 billion

Country: Switzerland

Credit Suisse (CS): Up 12.1%

Share Price: $31.37

Market Cap: $37.6 billion

Country: Switzerland

BNP Paribas (BNP): Up 17.8%

Share Price: €35.42

Market Cap: €42.8 billion

Country: France

Societe Generale (GLE): Up 20.6%

Share Price: €22.63

Market Cap: €17.0 billion

Country: France

Credit Agricole (ACA): Up 21.3%

Share Price: €5.91

Market Cap: €14.8 billion

Country: France

Banco Santander (STD): Up 7.5%

Share Price: $9.05

Market Cap: $76.4 billion

Country: Spain

Agricultural Bank of China (HKG:1288): Up 6.6%

Share Price: HK$3.35

Market Cap: HK$1.15 trillion

Country: China

Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK): Up 5.5%

Share Price: $122.56

Market Cap: $73.8 billion

Country: Australia

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MTU): Up 6.2%

Share Price: $4.63

Market Cap: $65.4 billion

Country: Japan

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG): Up 5.8%

Share Price: $5.88

Market Cap: $39.3 billion

Country: Japan

Mizuho Financial Group (MFG): Up 5.3%

Share Price: $2.97

Market Cap: $32.3 billion

Country: Japan

