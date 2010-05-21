A Quick Look At Banks Getting Hammered Around The Globe

Financials around the world are feeling the pain of today’s early selloff, with UBS a notable loser down over 4%



UBS

In the U.S.:

Morgan Stanley, down 2.3%

Goldman Sachs, down 1.6%

In France:

Societe Generale, down 3.53%

Credit Agricole, down 3.11%

BNP Paribas, down 2.2%

In Germany:

Deutsche Bank, down 2.2%

Commerzbank, down .81%

In Spain:

BBVA, down 2.65%

Santander, down 2.35%

In the UK:

Barclays, down 3.2%

Lloyds, down 1.7%

