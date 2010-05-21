A Quick Look At Banks Getting Hammered Around The Globe

Gregory White

Financials around the world are feeling the pain of today’s early selloff, with UBS a notable loser down over 4%

UBS

UBS 520

In the U.S.:

  • Morgan Stanley, down 2.3%
  • Goldman Sachs, down 1.6%

In France:

  • Societe Generale, down 3.53%
  • Credit Agricole, down 3.11%
  • BNP Paribas, down 2.2%

In Germany:

  • Deutsche Bank, down 2.2%
  • Commerzbank, down .81%

In Spain:

  • BBVA, down 2.65%
  • Santander, down 2.35%

In the UK:

  • Barclays, down 3.2%
  • Lloyds, down 1.7%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.