A Quick Look At Banks Getting Hammered Around The Globe

Financials around the world are feeling the pain of today’s early selloff, with UBS a notable loser down over 4%
In the U.S.:
- Morgan Stanley, down 2.3%
- Goldman Sachs, down 1.6%
In France:
- Societe Generale, down 3.53%
- Credit Agricole, down 3.11%
- BNP Paribas, down 2.2%
In Germany:
- Deutsche Bank, down 2.2%
- Commerzbank, down .81%
In Spain:
- BBVA, down 2.65%
- Santander, down 2.35%
In the UK:
- Barclays, down 3.2%
- Lloyds, down 1.7%
