Financials Roar Their Approval For Bernanke

Financial bulls are roaring their approval for Mr. Bernanke, leading the markets higher with a 1.8% gain. What’s not to like about another five years backed by implicit guarantee? Industrial goods and services are up about 1.6% while healthcare, consumer goods, and utilities lag the pack. Treasuries are flat. Gold is up slightly while oil is down. Currency markets remain mixed, perhaps undecided on the outlook for a Bernanke US dollar going forward.



