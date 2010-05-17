CDS Widen In Europe And Australia, But American Firms Are Spared

Gregory White

Financial firms throughout Europe and Australia continue to create fear in investors minds as worries mount over their ability to stomach the world’s current debt crisis.

Europe, caught in a sovereign debt maelstrom, has seen fears over its banking system’s stability grow.

From CMA Datavision:

CDS Europe 517

Australia, concerned over its own domestic debt issues, is also starting to show the heat in its financials.

From CMA Datavision:

CDS Australia 517

But activity in U.S. financial CDS is down, showing limited fears over the coming financial reform bill.

From CMA Datavision:

CDS US Bank 517

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.