CDS Widen In Europe And Australia, But American Firms Are Spared

Financial firms throughout Europe and Australia continue to create fear in investors minds as worries mount over their ability to stomach the world’s current debt crisis.



Europe, caught in a sovereign debt maelstrom, has seen fears over its banking system’s stability grow.

From CMA Datavision:

Australia, concerned over its own domestic debt issues, is also starting to show the heat in its financials.

From CMA Datavision:

But activity in U.S. financial CDS is down, showing limited fears over the coming financial reform bill.

From CMA Datavision:

