All Financials Are Getting Crushed On Goldman Charges

Financials are taking a huge hit thanks to Goldman Sachs.



Here’s a breakdown of how things are looking right now:

Goldman Sachs (GS): $161.33 / -12.35%

JP Morgan (JPM): $45.76 / -4.29%

Wells Fargo (WFC): $32.25 / -3.73%

Bank of America (BAC): $18.37 / -5.70%

Citigroup (C): $4.55 / -5.41%

American International Group (AIG): $40.65 / +1.68%

UBS: $16.87 / -3.32%

Bank of NY Mellon (BK): $31.19 / -2.75%

