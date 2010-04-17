All Financials Are Getting Crushed On Goldman Charges

Financials are taking a huge hit thanks to Goldman Sachs.
Here’s a breakdown of how things are looking right now:
- Goldman Sachs (GS): $161.33 / -12.35%
- JP Morgan (JPM): $45.76 / -4.29%
- Wells Fargo (WFC): $32.25 / -3.73%
- Bank of America (BAC): $18.37 / -5.70%
- Citigroup (C): $4.55 / -5.41%
- American International Group (AIG): $40.65 / +1.68%
- UBS: $16.87 / -3.32%
- Bank of NY Mellon (BK): $31.19 / -2.75%
