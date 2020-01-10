Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to be 'financially independent.' Here are 6 other royals who have forged their own careers.

Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool/AFP via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be the first royals to make their own money.

Part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to “step back” from the royal family comes from a desire to make their own money, according to a question-and-answer page on their website.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/ Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not indicated how they plan to make money in the future.

The duke and duchess’ official website states that “they value the ability to earn a professional income.”

“Senior” members of the royal family are not allowed to make their own money, so the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will now become “royal with financial independence.”

The website also states that they “feel this new approach will enable them to continue to carry out their duties for Her Majesty The Queen, while having the future financial autonomy to work externally.”

It’s unclear how the couple will make money going forward, but the question-and-answer page on their site points out that they aren’t the first members of the royal family to potentially have their own careers.

Peter Phillips, the Queen’s eldest grandson, owns a sports management company.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Peter Phillips was born a commoner.

Phillips is the managing director of Sports & Entertainment Limited, which specialises in events and sponsorships according to its website.

Phillips was born without a title, as his mother Princess Anne “rejected an offer from the Queen of titles which would have enabled their children to be born into the peerage,” according to the BBC.

That made Phillips the first royal baby to be born a commoner in 500 years.

Princess Beatrice, who is ninth in line for the throne, works in business.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Princess Beatrice works in business.

Princess Beatrice “works full time in business” according to her father, The Duke of York’s, website. She is the Queen’s granddaughter.

The princess is ninth in line for the throne, as well as the second woman in the line of succession, just behind Princess Charlotte.

Likewise, Beatrice’s sister Princess Eugenie has a passion for art.

Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images Princess Eugenie works in art.

The Duke of York’s website also states that Princess Eugenie “works full time in the art world,” though it does not specify what that work looks like.

Tenth in line for the throne, the princess is the Queen’s granddaughter and the first member of the royal family to launch a podcast.

David Armstrong-Jones, also known as the second Earl of Snowdon, makes furniture.

Kirstin Sinclair / Contributor / Getty Images David Armstrong-Jones is the Queen’s nephew.

David Armstrong-Jones, who previously was known as Viscount Linley, is Princess Margaret’s son, making him the Queen’s nephew.

Armstrong-Jones founded a furniture-making business in 1982, according to Vanity Fair. He is known as David Linley in the professional world, which is his father’s last name.

The Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall has held many jobs, including winning a silver medal in equestrian at the Olympics.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Zara Tindall was also born a commoner.

Like her brother Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall doesn’t have a royal title at the behest of her parents.

She’s held many jobs throughout her life, one of which was being a professional horseback rider. She won a silver medal at the 2012 Olympic Games for her skills.

In 2019, Tindall was named a director at Britain’s jump racecourse Cheltenham, according to The Telegraph.

Lady Amelia Windsor, who is 39th in the line of succession for the throne, is a model.

Getty Images/Pascal Le Segretain Lady Amelia Windsor is a model.

Lady Amelia Windsor’s father is the Duke of Kent, who is Queen Elizabeth’s cousin.

Windsor is signed with Storm Model Management. She’s been on the cover of Tatler, and she’s one of the few royals to have her own Instagram account.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.