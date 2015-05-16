A financial planner says there's one kind of couple that's destined for money trouble

Jeff Motske, certified financial planner and author of“The Couple’s Guide to Financial Compatibility”specialises in advising couples about the role of money in their relationships.

He’s found that couples who are too much alike often run into money problems later on — but only in one case.

If you and your partner are both big spenders, you may be headed for trouble.

“I see a lot of people who pile up debt on their credit cards and don’t save a dime because, after all, YOLO — you only live once!” he writes.

“They have a grand old time until the credit cards are maxed out and the bill collectors come a calling.”



On the other hand, couples who appear at first to be financially incompatible may not necessarily be doomed.

Savers and spenders often balance each other out, as long as they’re willing to talk about their differences and work out a compromise.

“Opposites attract in relationships, and that applies to finances as well,” Motske writes. “Though you’re never going to agree on everything — and that’s all right — you must agree to communicate.”

