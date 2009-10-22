Financial Worker Asked Bloomberg Help Desk About Rescuing Balloon Boy

Lawrence Delevingne
bloombergterminal tbi

Bloomberg does many things, but this is pushing it.

New York Magazine’s Daily Intel has this interesting item today about a Natixis Bleichroeder Capital Management worker, who toiling away alongside his Bloomberg terminal, asked the service’s help desk about saving then legitimate balloon boy:

15:21:03 NBCM WORKER: HI

15:21:03 BLOOMBERG HELP DESK: Thank you for using Bloomberg HELP! We have received your question, and a live representative will be with you momentarily. Thank you for your patience.

15:21:09 BLOOMBERG HELP DESK: hello

15:21:51 BLOOMBERG HELP DESK: how can I assist?

15:22:03 NBCM WORKER: any ideas on how we can get this kid out of the hot air balloon over colorado?

15:22:08 NBCM WORKER: b/c i am totally consumed by this

15:22:22 NBCM WORKER: and noone at my work is offering anything sensible

15:23:07 BLOOMBERG HELP DESK: I wish I knew of a simple solution

15:23:25 NBCM WORKER: i mean is this helium going to slowly leeak out?

15:23:36 NBCM WORKER: or should we send the seals in with some chutes?

15:24:01 NBCM WORKER: and where are the parents in all this. im sorry to be venting. i just feel like i dont have anyone to talk to

15:24:38 BLOOMBERG HELP DESK: please talk to me about it

15:24:49 BLOOMBERG HELP DESK: I feel the pain.. I wonder that the kid is thinking up there

15:25:00 NBCM WORKER: this issue is bigger than just kids in hot air balloons

15:25:12 NBCM WORKER: its a lack of parenting in this country, its dispicable

15:26:25 BLOOMBERG HELP DESK: Im sure the parents will never leave the kid alone

15:26:47 NBCM WORKER: i mean what did they have this balloon tied down with? 4 lbs test berkely trilene?

15:26:56 NBCM WORKER: like i have on my trout rod?

15:28:58 BLOOMBERG HELP DESK: im sure we will find a lot of answers once this situation is resolved

15:29:17 NBCM WORKER: 6 year olds cannot hardly wipe their own bums let alone climb in a homemade hot air balloon and friggin set it free

15:30:12 NBCM WORKER: in other news apparently the dad was on wife swap, so now things are adding up. the dad, as if building a hot air balloon like a boyscout isnt bad enough, is a scum bag

15:31:06 BLOOMBERG HELP DESK: karma

15:35:16 BLOOMBERG HELP DESK: Patrick, hopefully the kid will be fine and you can get back to work. Is there anything else I can assist you with?

15:35:47 NBCM WORKER: too much to handle in 25 mins before the bell. but i thank you, kindly

15:36:15 NBCM WORKER: HEY WE GOT IT DOWN!!!!!!

15:36:24 BLOOMBERG HELP DESK: NICE

15:36:55 BLOOMBERG HELP DESK: thats great news, hopefully the markets will close high

15:37:00 BLOOMBERG HELP DESK: thank you for using bloomberg help!

15:37:01 NBCM WORKER: exactly

15:37:03 NBCM WORKER: TY

15:37:17 NBCM WORKER: you’d make a great psychiatrist

15:37:46 BLOOMBERG HELP DESK: thank you

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.