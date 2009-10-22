Financial Worker Asked Bloomberg Help Desk About Rescuing Balloon Boy

Bloomberg does many things, but this is pushing it.



New York Magazine’s Daily Intel has this interesting item today about a Natixis Bleichroeder Capital Management worker, who toiling away alongside his Bloomberg terminal, asked the service’s help desk about saving then legitimate balloon boy:

15:21:03 NBCM WORKER: HI 15:21:03 BLOOMBERG HELP DESK: Thank you for using Bloomberg HELP! We have received your question, and a live representative will be with you momentarily. Thank you for your patience. 15:21:09 BLOOMBERG HELP DESK: hello 15:21:51 BLOOMBERG HELP DESK: how can I assist? 15:22:03 NBCM WORKER: any ideas on how we can get this kid out of the hot air balloon over colorado?

15:22:08 NBCM WORKER: b/c i am totally consumed by this 15:22:22 NBCM WORKER: and noone at my work is offering anything sensible 15:23:07 BLOOMBERG HELP DESK: I wish I knew of a simple solution 15:23:25 NBCM WORKER: i mean is this helium going to slowly leeak out? 15:23:36 NBCM WORKER: or should we send the seals in with some chutes? 15:24:01 NBCM WORKER: and where are the parents in all this. im sorry to be venting. i just feel like i dont have anyone to talk to 15:24:38 BLOOMBERG HELP DESK: please talk to me about it 15:24:49 BLOOMBERG HELP DESK: I feel the pain.. I wonder that the kid is thinking up there 15:25:00 NBCM WORKER: this issue is bigger than just kids in hot air balloons 15:25:12 NBCM WORKER: its a lack of parenting in this country, its dispicable 15:26:25 BLOOMBERG HELP DESK: Im sure the parents will never leave the kid alone 15:26:47 NBCM WORKER: i mean what did they have this balloon tied down with? 4 lbs test berkely trilene? 15:26:56 NBCM WORKER: like i have on my trout rod? 15:28:58 BLOOMBERG HELP DESK: im sure we will find a lot of answers once this situation is resolved 15:29:17 NBCM WORKER: 6 year olds cannot hardly wipe their own bums let alone climb in a homemade hot air balloon and friggin set it free 15:30:12 NBCM WORKER: in other news apparently the dad was on wife swap, so now things are adding up. the dad, as if building a hot air balloon like a boyscout isnt bad enough, is a scum bag 15:31:06 BLOOMBERG HELP DESK: karma 15:35:16 BLOOMBERG HELP DESK: Patrick, hopefully the kid will be fine and you can get back to work. Is there anything else I can assist you with? 15:35:47 NBCM WORKER: too much to handle in 25 mins before the bell. but i thank you, kindly 15:36:15 NBCM WORKER: HEY WE GOT IT DOWN!!!!!! 15:36:24 BLOOMBERG HELP DESK: NICE 15:36:55 BLOOMBERG HELP DESK: thats great news, hopefully the markets will close high 15:37:00 BLOOMBERG HELP DESK: thank you for using bloomberg help! 15:37:01 NBCM WORKER: exactly 15:37:03 NBCM WORKER: TY 15:37:17 NBCM WORKER: you’d make a great psychiatrist 15:37:46 BLOOMBERG HELP DESK: thank you

