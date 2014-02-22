3 Financial Traits Of A Successful Marriage

Your credit score might say a lot about your marriage.

Having similar credit scores, low debt levels, and healthy conversations about their finances are three big predictors of whether a couple will stay happily married, according to a recent report from credit.com. Couples whose marriages last are more likely to share similar financial habits and have discussed their financial situations before tying the knot.

Credit.com found that nearly half of currently married people say they and their spouse have similar credit scores. More than 80% of couples in that category also reported being “very satisfied” or “somewhat satisfied” with how they were managing their credit and finances.

On the other hand, debt appears to be a major stressor for marriages. Divorced individuals were more likely to report that their debt and credit usage grew during marriage, with credit card balances increasing up to 70% in some cases. Mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and medical debt also grew.

Those who got divorced also were likely to regret not discussing finances more clearly with their future spouses before getting married. Two-thirds of divorced respondents said money factored into their split, and nearly 30% wished they had set clearer credit and financial goals from the get-go.

