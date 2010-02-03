Financial Times Nabs Another Premium Service, Expects Subscription Content Revenues To Surpass Print Ads

LLC has just joined The Financial Times’ burgeoning portfolio of premium services. MGA gives investment bankers, hedge funds and asset managers comprehensive research and analysis about major policy events that influence interest rate, currency and energy markets. The email and voice service has assets are worth an estimated $7.3 million, according to the FT.

“This acquisition delivers another premium service to an important FT audience and reinforces our strategy of building strong subscriber and digital businesses in core sectors,” said CEO John Ridding in a statement.

According to the FT, its content revenues should overtake print advertising in 2010 and total advertising by 2012.

The company’s portfolio of premium services already includes FTfm, a weekly review they provide video and analysis, and Money-Media, an online news and commentary hub for the fund managers.



