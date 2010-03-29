Financial Times' iPad App Will Be Free For Two Months -- And Then $180 A Year

Apple’s iPads are en route to their first round of consumers and media companies are prepping for them.



At its launch in late April, The Financial Times will offer their iPad app for free for two months. Then subscribers will have to pay up for the same plan as FT.com, which costs $3.59 per week (for a 52-week subscription).

Watchmaker company Hublot will sponsor the two-month free access period, as the FT reports. The free trial period allows consumers to test out the app, and the Financial Times to get more information about users and readers.

As the FT notes in their own reporting, just before highlighting their payment plan, The Wall Street Journal will charge $17.99 a month for its iPad application, with a discounted price at $1.99-a-week for print subscribers.

