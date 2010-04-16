Financial Times' iPad App Looks A Lot Like The Newspaper, paidContent says

Photo: paidContent

The Financial Times iPad app gets a ho-hum review from Robert Andrews at PaidContent.Andrews writes that the app, slated for release in May, “looks, well, a lot like the newspaper.” Read more details at paidContent >



FT is offering an ad-sponsored iPad app for free for two months, then charging $3.59 a week for a subscription, the same price as FT.com.

I have been playing with FT.com on the iPad. The articles, interactive charts and graphs are slick and functional (although I haven’t been able to fire up a video).

I haven’t seen the FT iPad app in person. But if it is as simple Andrews describes, the app’s only real benefit over an FT.com subscription is that someone could download all the content before they get on the plane or a subway and still be able to browse around without a connection.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.