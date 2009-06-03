Financial Times Economist Says Your Husband's Porn Habit Is Normal

We’ve been fans for a longtime of Tim Harford and his “Dear Economist” column in the Financial Times. He’s kind of the UK equivalent of the Freakonomics guys. And since the Freakonomics guys did one too many stories about baby names, we like Harford. Plus, the whole economist-as-advice-columnist is a clever hook.



Today he chose to field a question from a lady in Ohio who discovered her husband’s fondness for internet pornography, after becoming more “computer-literate” in recent months. She decided that of all people to ask, it’d be Tim Harford at the Financial Times. That’s odd right there.

But what’s even more odd is a) that Harford fielded this question and that b) his answer isn’t really economist-like at all. He just looked up some statistics and determined that yes, a lot of dudes look at porn.

Paid subscriptions to internet porn sites remain a minority hobby. Edelman studied subscriptions to one top 10 service provider and found that almost all states had between two and three subscribers per 1,000 home broadband users. Ohio, incidentally, is towards the low end of that range.

Is your husband, then, unusual? Not that unusual. Scale up Edelman’s numbers to include other service providers, add cable subscriptions and you’d conclude that about 5 per cent of connected households are paying for regular porn. This doesn’t include the largest category, video rental – and more importantly, doesn’t include free internet porn. Since free internet porn is ubiquitous and presumably more private, one can only surmise that it is far more widespread.

Thanks Tim! But we’re really not sure what this has to do with economics. Anyone can pull stats, and not analyse them. As much as the field of economics has enjoyed its hegemonc domination of all other fields (including marital advice), there really are limits to what the toolsof the trade have to offer.

