Financial Stocks On Fire After Wells Fargo

The Wells Fargo (WFC) news is now pushing the stock up 30% pre-market, while the rest of the financial sector is riding its coattails.



Bank stocks had been middling around for the past several days, not showing much direction in either way, but the rally is back for today.

Citi (C) is up 15%, Bank of America (BAC) is up 19%, GE is up about 5%, and Goldman Sachs (GS) is up about 6%.

As for the overall markets, indices are all indicated up around 2% or more.

