Financial Stocks Slapped, As Investors Freak Out About Blanche Lincoln

While the market is down just modestly, financial stocks are getting hammered, as all the big ones are off more than 1%.
Why?
Perhaps because of what we wrote about this morning, that Arkansas Senator Blanche Lincoln won her tough primary battle.
CNBC just cited a Reuters report saying that Sen. Dodd basically gave his endorsement to Lincoln’s anti-derivative amendment.
Now that she’s not a lame duck, she has to double down on her credibility, and the easiest way to do that is to is to keep hammering at Wall Street.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.