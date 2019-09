Banks Are Diving Around The World

Photo: AP

The uncertainty caused by the Italian election is hitting all markets.But in particular, bank stocks are getting cracked.



A quick look at some names today:

Intesa Sanpaolo (huge Italian bank) -8%

Banca Monte Dei Pachi (another big Italian bank) -6%

Barclays -3.4%

Deutsche Bank -1.9%

Societe Generale (France) -4.5%

Credit Agricole (France) -5.4%

And in case you missed it, during yesterday’s trading Morgan Stanley fell 6%.

