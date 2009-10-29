Financial Stocks Destroyed

Just to emphasise and add some colour to today’s bloodbath, it shouldn’t be all that surprising that on a day when new home sales came in WAY less than estimated, it would be the financials taking it on the chin.



This heatmap from FinViz is a sea of red, although hilariously AIG (AIG) somehow grained ground.

Outside of finance, a big loser today was Apple (AAPL) down to 192. Just earlier this week, Dennis Gartman said that if Apple couldn’t hold $200, then all hell would break lose. And well, it did.

