Financial Stocks Have A Huge Day As Bank Of America CEO Blows Them Away

Bank stocks are surging today led by Bank of America’s over 4% price jump.



Bank of America held its annual investors conference today and announced bullish plans for growth in 2011 and beyond.

CEO Brian Moynihan announced his intention to return profits to shareholders via new dividends and stock buybacks

He claims the company could earn as much as $40 billion in the next few years

The firm plans no new acquisitions.

The company’s global wealth division is on pace to grow as much as 7% this year

Moynihan did admit, however, that the company’s profits are still being impacted by costs left over from foreclosure and the financial crisis.

Other bank stocks rallying today:

Citi up 2.5%

Wells Fargo up 2.3%

JPMorgan up 2.9%

US Bancorp up 3.2%

