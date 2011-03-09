Financial Stocks Have A Huge Day As Bank Of America CEO Blows Them Away

Bank stocks are surging today led by Bank of America’s over 4% price jump.
Bank of America held its annual investors conference today and announced bullish plans for growth in 2011 and beyond.
- CEO Brian Moynihan announced his intention to return profits to shareholders via new dividends and stock buybacks
- He claims the company could earn as much as $40 billion in the next few years
- The firm plans no new acquisitions.
- The company’s global wealth division is on pace to grow as much as 7% this year
Moynihan did admit, however, that the company’s profits are still being impacted by costs left over from foreclosure and the financial crisis.
Other bank stocks rallying today:
- Citi up 2.5%
- Wells Fargo up 2.3%
- JPMorgan up 2.9%
- US Bancorp up 3.2%
