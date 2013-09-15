Awesome Interactive Map Shows 'The Financial States Of America' With Tons Of Economic Data

We spotted this interactive map from MoneyChoice.org, which shows a ton of economic data in an easily understood and very cool way.

You can check out how your state ranks and the data behind the rankings on anything from GDP, household income, tax burden, etc. This would certainly come in handy if you might want to move to an area with a better outlook.

Take a look here

