A Quick Look At Financial Sector Shrinkage

Profits in the S&P 500 have come roaring back to all-time highs. Meanwhile, protestors have been ‘occupying Wall Street’ blaming them for all of America’s woes.



However, Wall Street isn’t as big as it used to be.

Market veteran Ed Yardeni put together this chart to remind us just how much financials have shrunk as a component of the S&P 500. “Financials now account for only 13.5% of the market capitalisation of the S&P 500, down from a recent peak of 16.9% during April 2010 and a record high of 22.2% during January 2007,” notes Yardeni. “[B]anks aren’t as important to the economy now as in the past, when they provided much more credit to the economy.”

Photo: Dr. Ed’s Blog

Here’s a breakdown of how the financial subsectors are doing. One obvious are of strength has been consumer finance, which includes Mastercard and Visa.

Photo: Dr. Ed’s Blog

