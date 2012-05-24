Half Of Divorced Couples Blame Financial Infidelity For Uprooting Their Marriage

Photo: flickr/celynek

Nearly half of divorced or separated U.S. adults say they regret not discussing their personal finances before taking their vows, according to a new survey by Couponcabin.com.40-five per cent of divorced or separated couples said that they discovered financial secrets about their spouse, compared to only 16% of couples currently married.



Of the many financial skeletons rattling around their ex’s closet, one in five respondents said they had a low credit score, while 13 per cent found their ex was hiding a huge debt load.

Finances might be a touchy subject early in relationships, but the conversation only gets more awkward after marriage – especially if you haven’t had the forethought to draw up a prenuptial agreement.

“Marriages fall apart more for financial reasons than issues with fidelity,” family law attorney Steve Mindel recently told Business Insider.

To help you avoid falling to the same fate that so many people have before, here are six key topics the survey participants said they wish they’d discussed:

Spending Habits Credit Card Debt Monthly Budget Long Term Financial Goals Other Existing Debt Division of Monthly Expenses (i.e. who pays for what)

