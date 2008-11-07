* Financial-ruin suicides, murders increasing
* Ford (F), General Motors (GM) say they’ll do anything for taxpayer bailout
* Banks eager to unload trash assets on taxpayers, but Treasury not buying
* Hedge funds blamed for everything now, including market declines
* Even hospitals getting hit by recession
* China economy slowing fast
* People getting cheaper
* World prepares for central banks to cut rates to zero
* GMAC screws small investors, too, with $15 billion of “SmartNotes”
* Ireland tries early Christmas lights to get people to spend, doesn’t work
* Ken Griffin’s Citadel down 39% for year
