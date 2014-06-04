People Say Being Good With Money Is More Important Than Looks In A Spouse

According to a new survey conducted by credit bureau Experian, financial responsibility is one of the most appealing traits in a potential romantic partner.

In the survey, the results of which are detailed in an infographic below, 95% of married people said that financial responsibility in a partner is important, outweighed only by “personal compatibility” at 98%. Perhaps surprisingly, financial responsibility was rated as more important than even “physical attractiveness” at 86%.

Women in particular felt that the characteristics of financial responsibility — paying bills on time, maintaining a budget, being open about their credit scores — made their partners more attractive.

“It really speaks to the important role that finances and credit play in our lives today,” says Becky Frost, consumer education manager for Experian Consumer Services. “Many people answered that credit plays the biggest role when spouses are doing things that affect their lives together, like buying a house or even getting good interest rates.”

“Another thing we found is that people who discuss their credit on a regular, monthly basis are more likely to agree on how to use credit,” Frost continues. “The interesting finding here isn’t that you have to come to your spouse with perfect credit, but just engaging in a conversation about credit makes a difference. If you’re open about it, it makes you appear more attractive to your spouse.”

Take a look at the other ways credit can affect a marriage:

