Financial Reform Passes BIG Hurdle In The Senate

Well, there are stills ome questions left about what the final bill will look like, and how it will treat derivatives, but financial regulation just took a huge step closer to reform. A “cloture” vote (ending the debate) got the requisite 60 votes, and now it’s a done deal that it will pass sometime tonight or tomorrow.



Next up there’s a conference with the House to reconcile it with their version, so it’s not all over, but definitely some kind of financial reform will be done.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.