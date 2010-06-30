Financial Reform Hits The Skids... And JPMorgan Is Falling Over 3%

The prospects of financial reform passing look dimmer than they have in ages, with the brewing opposition and the death of Robert Byrd.



And yet… JPMorgan (JPM), which is perhaps the most affected by the Dodd-Frank Act, given the breadth of its business, is not avoiding today’s downdraft. To the contrary, it’s pacing the decline, as the stock is currently off over 3%.

Quick, someone come up with an excuse.

Photo: Yahoo Finance

