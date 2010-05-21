Financial Reform Fears Making U.S. Bank CDS Shoot Higher

The Senate’s passing last night of financial reform legislation has left U.S. banks sweating over the impact on their businesses.



The extent to which these reforms, which have yet to move through the House of Representatives, will impact banks is still unknown, but market’s seem confident it won’t be positive.

From CMA Datavision:

