Financial Post: The Whole World Needs China's One-Child Per Family Policy

The Financial Post has an interesting solution for the global climate change crisis: All countries should adopt China’s one-child policy.



Not exactly a modest proposal, the fact that this proposition is coming from such a mainstream publication is rather surprising.

From the article:

China has proven that birth restriction is smart policy. Its middle class grows, all its citizens have housing, health care, education and food, and the one out of five human beings who live there are not overpopulating the planet.

For those who balk at the notion that governments should control family sizes, just wait until the growing human population turns twice as much pastureland into desert as is now the case, or when the Amazon is gone, the elephants disappear for good and wars erupt over water, scarce resources and spatial needs.

Continue reading here.

