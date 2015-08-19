Financial planners share the smartest decisions they have seen clients make with their money

Shutterstock

Once you set up passive income, you can sit back and relax.

Creating multiple streams of income.

'Investing in yourself today while simultaneously saving for the future.

'Chris and his wife Suzie, long-time clients, have always had a very diligent approach to saving and investing. Five years ago, Chris and Suzie left behind their steady paychecks, as executives in the entertainment business, to take the leap and start their own production company. In starting the business, they both agreed to live frugally and to consistently save the majority of their income towards two purposes:

• Reinvesting in the growth of their company.

• Building up their retirement savings.

'They agreed to split their savings in half. One half was invested into tax advantaged retirement accounts, which included creating their own defined benefit pension plan as well as a 401(k) profit sharing plan for the production company. The other half was reinvested directly into the business to build infrastructure, create content, and increase marketing to drive revenues. Doing so allowed them to scale the business faster than expected, yet, at the same time, they felt secure knowing they had reserves set aside with their retirement holdings. The rationale was that if the business did not work out for whatever reason, that they would still be able to grow their net worth via their well diversified retirement portfolio.

'Chris and Suzie's strategy was the smartest financial decision they could make as they bet on themselves while at the same time prudently saving and giving themselves a back up plan. I'm pleased to share that the production company is prospering and as the business grew, Chris and Suzie's savings grew along with it. They worked to hand over the management and day-to-day operations of the business to junior partners by offering them equity (ownership) in the company. Ultimately, the growth of their corporation coupled with the substantial income generated from their retirement portfolio allowed Chris and Suzie to achieve their goal of an early retirement.

'The result: They now have sustainable streams of income being generated from both the business and their retirement holdings. As Suzie says, 'passive income is liberating. It feels so good to have free time knowing that we earned it.''

-- Joe O'Boyle, CFP, Voya Financial Planning