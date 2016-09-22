A financial planner recommends 3 books for people who feel like they don't know anything about money

Sophia Bera Certified financial planner Sophia Bera.

When it comes to finances, many people want to save more, prepare for retirement, and make effective choices with their money.

But knowing where to start is another story.

“The wealth of personal finance information out there can be overwhelming, but you don’t have to read everything to get a good foundation,” certified financial planner Sophia Bera said in a column on Business Insider.

If you’re not ready to meet with a financial planner, but want to get a handle on how to manage your wealth, books can serve as a solid jumping-off point.

“Even reading just one book that offers a nice broad explanation of basic personal finance principles can be enough, and you can supplement that book with blogs and podcasts,” Bera says. “And if you’d rather learn on the go, downloading audiobooks through Audible is a great option.”

Here are three books Bera recommends to anyone aiming to get ahead with their finances:

1. “Work Your Wealth: 9 Steps to Making Smarter Choices With Your Money” by Mary Beth Storjohann

“My friend Mary Beth Storjohann is a CFP® whose writing makes personal finance easy to understand,” Bera told Business Insider. “Her book is a straightforward guide to whip your finances into shape.”

2. “I Will Teach You to be Rich” by Ramit Sethi

Sethi’s book details a six-week program for 20-35 year olds to revamp their finances. “This book makes it easy to make big changes in your life, and I like that he focuses more on earning more, rather than slashing all your expenses,” Bera says.

Bera applauds Torabi for her practical advice. “Yes, you can build yourself a nest egg while actually enjoying your life,” she says.

NOW WATCH: The most important question you should ask before hiring a financial adviser



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.