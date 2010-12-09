85% Of Americans Can't Answer These 5 Basic Financial Literacy Questions

Here’s some sad and not too surprising data from a new Treasury survey. 85% of Americans got at least one of these questions wrong. Can you beat the average?



1) Buying a single company’s stock usually provides a safer return than a stock mutual fund. True or false?

53% of Americans got this right.

2) A 15-year mortgage typically requires higher monthly payments than a 30-year mortgage, but the total interest paid over the life of the loan will be less. True or false?

76% of Americans got this right.

3) If interest rates rise, what will typically happen to bond prices?



28% of Americans got this right.

4) Imagine that the interest rate on your savings account was 1% per year and inflation was 2% per year. After 1 year, how much would you be able to buy with the money in this account? More than today; exactly the same; less than today.



65% of Americans got this right.

5) Suppose you had $100 in a savings account and the interest rate was 2% per year. After 5 years, how much do you think you would have in the account if you left the money to grow? More than $102; exactly $102; less than $102.



78% of Americans got this right.

