Why Money And Sex Are Just As Likely To Ruin A Marriage

A survey of 30,000 men and women found nearly 70 per cent of both sexes believe lying about money is just as detrimental to the relationship as infidelity, according to TODAY.com.



One-third of men and women said the main reason they kept secrets about their finances was because of disagreements on how to spend.

Based on the results, women tend to be more secretive than males—32 per cent have hidden their purchases from significant others, while one-fifth said they’ve pretended an old item was new.

The good news is, all of that isn’t necessary. Research has proven that couples who work through money issues together are much more likely to stay together, and drafting a joint budget is not as hard as it may seem from the outset.

Photo: TODAY.com / SELF.com

