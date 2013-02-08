16 Wall Street Firms Where Bankers And Traders Really Want To Work

Linette Lopez
Boiler Room

Photo: IMDB

Wall Street’s pretty gloomy right now. The big names like Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank are laying people off and cutting pay, every day there seems like there’s a new scandal, and everyone’s laughing at trader e-mails.Still, if you love finance, there are places for you to work and make serious money.

Business Insider spoke to recruiters Jesse Marrus founder of StreetID and Skiddy von Stade, CEO of OneWire to get a sense of where people really want to work.

Some people like these shops because they know they’ll get compensated well (Jefferies), others like a more independant, hands-on environment. In some cases (like Silver Lake) people are interested in specific sectors.

Regardless, these firms are getting people’s attention and attracting top talent — they’re winning.

“Anytime you have change, be it due to law or the economy, people are extremely creative and see how they can profit from other people’s demise,” said von Stade told Business Insider.

Like Carl Icahn told Bill Ackman, “if you want a friend on Wall Street, get a dog.”

Blackstone Group

What they do: Private equity, investment banking, real estate, mergers and acquisitions, and more.

How long they've been doing it: Since 1985

Who runs it: Steve Schwarzman

Where are they located: NYC, San Francisco, Boston, LA, Dublin, London, Paris, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Istanbul, Mumbai, Singapore, Sydney, Singapore, Hong Kong, Beijing, Tokyo, Seoul and more

Fact: Blackstone throws some killer parties

Silver Lake

What they do: Private equity (mostly in technology)

How long they've been doing it: Since 1999

Who runs it: Glen Hutchins

Where are they located: NYC, Menlo Park, San Francisco, Cupertino, London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo

Fact: In case you haven't heard, Silver Lake is taking Dell private in the biggest PE deal since the financial crisis

FBN Securities

What they do: Institutional brokerage, research and trading, capital introduction

How long they've been doing it: Since 1983

Who runs it: Dennis Naso

Where are they located: NYC, San Diego

Fact: FBN has a reputation for being a firm where 'you eat what you kill.'

Jefferies

What they do: Investment bank (and they just merged with Leucadia, a company known as 'Baby Berkshire')

How long they've been doing it: Since 1962

Who runs it: Rich Handler

Where are they located: NYC, Boston, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, London, Frankfurt, Zürich, Hong Kong, Singapore, Shanghai, Tokyo, Mumbai, and more.

Fact: Jefferies paid out bonuses in cash in 2012.

Evercore

What they do: Investment banking and advisory firm

How long they've been doing it: Since 1996

Who runs it: Roger Altman

Where are they located: HQ in NYC with offices all over the U.S., U.K., Mexico, Hong Kong, Brazil and Canada

Fact: Roger Altman gets a ton of respect on the Street and was a Deputy Secretary of the Treasury during the Clinton administration.

GetCo

What they do: High Frequency Trading

How long they've been doing it: Since 1999

Who runs it: Stephen Schuler and Dan Tierney

Where are they located: London, Chicago, NYC, Singapore, Hong Kong, Palo Alto

Fact: GetCo bought Knight Capital when it went bust.

Perella Weinberg

What they do: Advisory and asset management services

How long they've been doing it: Since 2006

Who runs it: Joseph Perella, Peter Weinberg

Where are they located: New York, Austin, Denver, San Francisco, London, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Beijing

Fact: Bankers like Perella's size -- it's too small to be impacted by Dodd-Frank regulation.

B. Riley & Co.

What they do: Full service investment bank; corporate finance, research, sales, trading

How long they've been doing it: Since 1997

Who runs it: Bryant Riley

Where are they located: Los Angeles, Newport Beach, San Francisco, NYC, Boston and Atlanta

Fact: This is a growing business. They recently acquired smaller rival Caris & Co.

BlackRock

What they do: Asset management firm

How long they've been doing it: Since 1988

Who runs it: Larry Fink

Where are they located: HQ is in NYC with offices all over the world.

Fact: BlackRock is the biggest asset manager with 3.8 trillion AUM

Lazard Capital Markets

What they do: Broker-dealer, who also do equity research and securities underwriting

How long they've been doing it: Since 2005

Who runs it: William Buchanan Jr.

Where are they located: HQ in NYC

Fact: Capital markets sput out from its parent company, Lazard, which has been around since 1848.

Guggenheim Financial

What they do: Investment banking, asset management and advisory services

How long they've been doing it: Since 1999

Who runs it: Alan Schwartz

Where are they located: NYC, Chicago and in 23 cities across the US, Europe, and Asia

Fact: Expansion! Guggenheim just bought $1 billion annuity business, Sun Life.

CAIS

What they do: Online exchange for alternative investment funds and products servicing the wealth management industry

How long they've been doing it: Since 2009

Who runs it: Matthew C. Brown, Rafay H. Farooqui and Jeremy C. Norton

Where are they located: New York, Sydney

Fact: This company bring hedge fund products to smaller investment shops, an idea that's catching on.

Waverly Advisors

What they do: Research, and advisory, they launched a public fund in December.

How long they've been doing it: Since 2010

Who runs it: Andrew Barber

Where are they located: Corning, NY

Fact: Their new public fund has the flexibility to trade hedge fund strategies but with the fees and liquidity of a mutual fund.

Wolfe Trahan & Co.

What they do: Investment research

How long they've been doing it: Since 2008

Who runs it: Edward M. Wolfe, François Trahan, Peter W. Ryan, David J. Malat

Where are they located: NYC

Fact: In 2012 Institutional Investor named them the #12 research firm between Goldman and Jefferies

Carlyle Group

What they do: Private equity and financial services

How long they've been doing it: Since 1987

Who runs it: William Conway, David Rubenstein

Where are they located: Washington DC as well as 32 offices in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa, Japan, Asia and Australia

Fact: Former Jefferies CFO Joseph Schenk just joined Carlyle to launch their financial services division.

Virtu Financial

What they do: High Frequency Trading

How long they've been doing it: Since 2008

Who runs it: Vincent 'Vinnie' Viola

Where are they located: NYC, LA, London, Singapore, Dublin

Fact: Virtu showed it had big boy chops when it almost bought Knight Capital. Also, they're part owned by Silver Lake.

Goldman Sachs

What they do: Goldman Sachs needs no introduction.

How long they've been doing it: Since 1869

Who runs it: Lloyd Blankfein

Where are they located: NYC, Hong Kong, London and more.

Fact: It's still the baddest bank on the Street, ask anyone.

Of course, you have to get through the interview first

IT'S WALL STREET INTERVIEW SEASON: Here Are 10 Questions That Will Melt Your Brain

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.