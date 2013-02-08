16 Wall Street Firms Where Bankers And Traders Really Want To Work

Photo: IMDB
Wall Street’s pretty gloomy right now. The big names like Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank are laying people off and cutting pay, every day there seems like there’s a new scandal, and everyone’s laughing at trader e-mails.Still, if you love finance, there are places for you to work and make serious money.
Business Insider spoke to recruiters Jesse Marrus founder of StreetID and Skiddy von Stade, CEO of OneWire to get a sense of where people really want to work.
Some people like these shops because they know they’ll get compensated well (Jefferies), others like a more independant, hands-on environment. In some cases (like Silver Lake) people are interested in specific sectors.
Regardless, these firms are getting people’s attention and attracting top talent — they’re winning.
“Anytime you have change, be it due to law or the economy, people are extremely creative and see how they can profit from other people’s demise,” said von Stade told Business Insider.
Like Carl Icahn told Bill Ackman, “if you want a friend on Wall Street, get a dog.”
What they do: Private equity, investment banking, real estate, mergers and acquisitions, and more.
How long they've been doing it: Since 1985
Who runs it: Steve Schwarzman
Where are they located: NYC, San Francisco, Boston, LA, Dublin, London, Paris, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Istanbul, Mumbai, Singapore, Sydney, Singapore, Hong Kong, Beijing, Tokyo, Seoul and more
Fact: Blackstone throws some killer parties
What they do: Private equity (mostly in technology)
How long they've been doing it: Since 1999
Who runs it: Glen Hutchins
Where are they located: NYC, Menlo Park, San Francisco, Cupertino, London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo
Fact: In case you haven't heard, Silver Lake is taking Dell private in the biggest PE deal since the financial crisis
What they do: Institutional brokerage, research and trading, capital introduction
How long they've been doing it: Since 1983
Who runs it: Dennis Naso
Where are they located: NYC, San Diego
Fact: FBN has a reputation for being a firm where 'you eat what you kill.'
What they do: Investment bank (and they just merged with Leucadia, a company known as 'Baby Berkshire')
How long they've been doing it: Since 1962
Who runs it: Rich Handler
Where are they located: NYC, Boston, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, London, Frankfurt, Zürich, Hong Kong, Singapore, Shanghai, Tokyo, Mumbai, and more.
Fact: Jefferies paid out bonuses in cash in 2012.
What they do: Investment banking and advisory firm
How long they've been doing it: Since 1996
Who runs it: Roger Altman
Where are they located: HQ in NYC with offices all over the U.S., U.K., Mexico, Hong Kong, Brazil and Canada
Fact: Roger Altman gets a ton of respect on the Street and was a Deputy Secretary of the Treasury during the Clinton administration.
What they do: High Frequency Trading
How long they've been doing it: Since 1999
Who runs it: Stephen Schuler and Dan Tierney
Where are they located: London, Chicago, NYC, Singapore, Hong Kong, Palo Alto
Fact: GetCo bought Knight Capital when it went bust.
What they do: Advisory and asset management services
How long they've been doing it: Since 2006
Who runs it: Joseph Perella, Peter Weinberg
Where are they located: New York, Austin, Denver, San Francisco, London, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Beijing
Fact: Bankers like Perella's size -- it's too small to be impacted by Dodd-Frank regulation.
What they do: Full service investment bank; corporate finance, research, sales, trading
How long they've been doing it: Since 1997
Who runs it: Bryant Riley
Where are they located: Los Angeles, Newport Beach, San Francisco, NYC, Boston and Atlanta
Fact: This is a growing business. They recently acquired smaller rival Caris & Co.
What they do: Asset management firm
How long they've been doing it: Since 1988
Who runs it: Larry Fink
Where are they located: HQ is in NYC with offices all over the world.
Fact: BlackRock is the biggest asset manager with 3.8 trillion AUM
What they do: Broker-dealer, who also do equity research and securities underwriting
How long they've been doing it: Since 2005
Who runs it: William Buchanan Jr.
Where are they located: HQ in NYC
Fact: Capital markets sput out from its parent company, Lazard, which has been around since 1848.
What they do: Investment banking, asset management and advisory services
How long they've been doing it: Since 1999
Who runs it: Alan Schwartz
Where are they located: NYC, Chicago and in 23 cities across the US, Europe, and Asia
Fact: Expansion! Guggenheim just bought $1 billion annuity business, Sun Life.
What they do: Online exchange for alternative investment funds and products servicing the wealth management industry
How long they've been doing it: Since 2009
Who runs it: Matthew C. Brown, Rafay H. Farooqui and Jeremy C. Norton
Where are they located: New York, Sydney
Fact: This company bring hedge fund products to smaller investment shops, an idea that's catching on.
What they do: Research, and advisory, they launched a public fund in December.
How long they've been doing it: Since 2010
Who runs it: Andrew Barber
Where are they located: Corning, NY
Fact: Their new public fund has the flexibility to trade hedge fund strategies but with the fees and liquidity of a mutual fund.
What they do: Investment research
How long they've been doing it: Since 2008
Who runs it: Edward M. Wolfe, François Trahan, Peter W. Ryan, David J. Malat
Where are they located: NYC
Fact: In 2012 Institutional Investor named them the #12 research firm between Goldman and Jefferies
What they do: Private equity and financial services
How long they've been doing it: Since 1987
Who runs it: William Conway, David Rubenstein
Where are they located: Washington DC as well as 32 offices in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa, Japan, Asia and Australia
Fact: Former Jefferies CFO Joseph Schenk just joined Carlyle to launch their financial services division.
What they do: High Frequency Trading
How long they've been doing it: Since 2008
Who runs it: Vincent 'Vinnie' Viola
Where are they located: NYC, LA, London, Singapore, Dublin
Fact: Virtu showed it had big boy chops when it almost bought Knight Capital. Also, they're part owned by Silver Lake.
What they do: Goldman Sachs needs no introduction.
How long they've been doing it: Since 1869
Who runs it: Lloyd Blankfein
Where are they located: NYC, Hong Kong, London and more.
Fact: It's still the baddest bank on the Street, ask anyone.
