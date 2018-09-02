Photos show the dramatic changes to Manhattan’s skyline and the World Trade Center site since the 9/11 attacks

Here’s an aerial view of the Twin Towers on a peaceful June day in 1999. The Twin Towers in New York City are pictured in June 1999. Associated Press

But that skyline was horrifically altered a little more than two years later. The first plane hit the North Tower at 8:45 a.m. Associated Press

You can see the stark difference between the top photo, taken on August 30, 2001, and the bottom photo, taken 16 days after the attacks. It would take several months for rescuers to go through the rubble. The attack left lower Manhattan covered in smoke. Reuters

In December 2003, a design for the new One World Trade Center was finally unveiled. The footprint of the World Trade Center site in lower Manhattan, with the Hudson River at left, on September 10, 2004. Associated Press

In addition to the 1,776-foot (541.32m)-tall One World Trade Center building, the site would come to include four other World Trade Center buildings, a 9/11 Memorial and Museum, the Ronald O. Perelman Performing Arts Center, a WTC Transportation Hub, and Liberty Park. Construction continues in the Financial District in 2003. Stephen Chernin/Getty Images Curbed Source: Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

A “Tribute in Lights” shone on the anniversary of the September 11 attacks in 2006, where the World Trade Center once stood. The lights still shine in tribute each year on the anniversary. The ‘Tribute in Lights’ shines on the skyline of lower Manhattan in New York, September 11, 2006, as the fifth anniversary is observed. Reuters

As late as 2007, the site still looked about the same, as construction was hamstrung by lawsuits, budget overruns, design changes, and a recession. The World Trade Center site on August 29, 2007. Associated Press Source: Time

In 2009, the 9/11 memorial waterfalls were starting to take shape. The reflecting pools are now the largest manmade waterfalls in North America. Associated Press

One World Trade Center, also known as the “Freedom Tower,” was just starting to rise from the rubble. Cranes at the site on January 27, 2009. Associated Press

In June 2010, the skyscraper was slowly rising. The building wouldn’t be complete until 2014. Associated Press

By July 2011, the memorial waterfalls were being tested, and One World Trade Center’s facade was beginning to reflect the sky. The facade gave tourists and locals a preview of what’s to come. Associated Press

Here’s the Manhattan skyline in August 2011. You can see the unfinished tower beginning to peek over the other skyscrapers. The Manhattan skyline is always lit up by skyscrapers. Associated Press

The memorial waterfalls officially opened in September 2011, and the museum, seen on the right, opened in May 2014. The museum entrance pavilion, right, next to one of the memorial waterfalls on April 14, 2014. Associated Press

By November 2014, One World Trade Center was complete, as was 4 World Trade Center (left) and 7 World Trade Center (far right). But 3 World Trade Center, seen here with a crane above it, still wasn’t finished. 3 World Trade Center didn’t open until June 2018. Associated Press

The WTC Transportation Hub, on which the soaring white Oculus was built, was also under construction in late 2014. The WTC Transportation Hub and One World Trade Center as seen from Church Street on October 29, 2014. Associated Press

The hub officially opened in June 2016, while 3 World Trade Center was still under construction. Construction continues in this June 2016 photo. Associated Press

The $US50 ($AU68) million Liberty Park also opened in June 2016. From there, visitors can get an overhead view of the ground zero memorial. A visitor at the elevated, one-acre Liberty Park on June 29, 2016. Associated Press Source: Gothamist

This photo, taken on June 8, 2018, shows 3 World Trade Center, One World Trade Center, 4 World Trade Center, the 9/11 Memorial and Museum, and Liberty Park, all finally complete. From left: One World Trade Center, 3 World Trade Center, 4 World Trade Center. Associated Press

With construction officially complete, the Manhattan skyline is now forever changed. One World Trade Center on June 7, 2018. Associated Press

Now the tallest building in the US, the gleaming One World Trade Center, pictured in 2020, towers over the Financial District. The Financial District captured from above on September 22, 2020. Dominik Bindl/Getty Images