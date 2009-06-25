Financial Crisis: The Complete Timeline

Wow, these would make for some totally awesome bedroom wall posters. The New York Fed (via Alea) has come out with two documents, showing the complete timeline of the financial crisis, with all the major market events, interventions and bank liability guarantees shown with a hyperlink to the original story. You could totally get lost in these for hours. The first document is international, while the second is just the domestic side of the story.



IRCTimelinePublic



And the domestic one…

Crisis Timeline



