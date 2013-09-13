The 25 Scariest Moments Of The Financial Crisis

AP A man leaves the Lehman Brothers headquarters building on Monday, Sept. 15, 2008, the day Lehman filed for bankruptcy.

It’s been five years since the beginning of the financial crisis forever changed the trajectory of American banking — and American history.

The plot lines of the financial crisis are well– documented, but it should still give any market watcher pause to stop and think again about the events as they unfolded.

From Lehman’s collapse to AIG’s bailout, September and October of 2008 were, simply put, absolutely nuts.

To celebrate the five-year-anniversary, we take a walk down memory lane with a cast of familiar faces.

